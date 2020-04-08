Waste Connections Convenience Center closed for Easter holiday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 8, 2020) – The Waste Connections Convenience Center located at 400 Warehouse Road will be closed Sunday, April 12, 2020, for the Easter holiday.

It will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m. for its regular operating hours.

The City’s normal residential trash collection service is still operating and will not be affected but citizens should remember that all waste should be bagged, tied and placed in a can in order to be picked up.

As a reminder, the center is only accepting household trash and recycling until further notice. Anything that is too big to fit in the normal trash bin, including furniture like couches and mattresses, should be kept at home until Waste Connections is able to safely accept it again. Other items Waste Connections is not accepting right now include brush, yard waste, bulk items and metal.

The Annual Citywide Household Trash Pickup, which was set to begin April 6, has also been postponed until further notice.

For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

