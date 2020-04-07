The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries in a single vehicle accident in Roane County yesterday. Troopers say a 1998
Buick operated by 54-year-old Starla Hutchinson of Loudon was traveling south on Sweetwater Road when she ran off the road and hit a tree. Hutchinson and a passenger in the vehicle, 55-year-old Charles Ballard, Jr. of Sweetwater, were both extricated from the wreckage. Lifestar landed at Cedar Grove Baptist Church to fly one to an area trauma center for treatment. Hutchinson was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license and three other driving offenses.
Single vehicle crash South Roane County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained injuries in a single vehicle accident in Roane County yesterday. Troopers say a 1998