State Education Department, PBS team up to provide instructional programming

The Tennessee Department of Education is partnering with PBS stations

across the state to offer 1st-8th grade students up to 30 hours of

standards-aligned instructional lessons per week during times of COVID-19

school closures.

Beginning today, 30-minute segments aired from 11 am to 1 pm EDT each

weekday on the main channels of each of the six PBS stations across the

state, including our own East Tennessee PBS. In addition, viewers have the

option to watch or record up to four more hours of content that will be

broadcast during the overnight hours.

The programming will cover English language arts (ELA) and math for first

through sixth grades.

For seventh and eighth graders, recorded video lessons will be available

online starting April 13th.

Accompanying lesson plans and work packets will be posted on the

department’s website for teachers and families to use, adapt, and build

upon. Access the lesson plans and student work packets at

www.tn.gov/education/pbsteaching.

The department said they will also make all videos available on its YouTube

channel after they air.

HERE IS THE FULL SCHEDULE OF LESSONS

Daytime Schedule:

Monday— 1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons

11:00 am EDT- 1st Grade ELA

11:30 am EDT- 1st Grade Math

12:00 pm EDT- 2nd Grade ELA

12:30 pm EDT- 2nd Grade Math

Tuesday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

11:00 am EDT- 3rd Grade ELA

11:30 am EDT- 3rd Grade Math

12:00 pm EDT- 4th Grade ELA

12:30 pm EDT- 4th Grade Math

Wednesday— 5th and 6th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

11:00 am EDT- 5th Grade ELA

11:30 am EDT- 5th Grade Math

12:00 pm EDT- 6th Grade ELA

12:30 pm EDT- 6th Grade Math

Thursday—1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons

11:00 am EDT- 1st Grade ELA

11:30 am EDT- 1st Grade Math

12:00 pm EDT- 2nd Grade ELA

12:30 pm EDT-2nd Grade Math

Friday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

11:00 am EDT- 3rd Grade ELA

11:30 am EDT- 3rd Grade Math

12:00 pm EDT- 4th Grade ELA

12:30 pm EDT- 4th Grade Math

Overnight Schedule: Recorded videos covering ELA and Math for grades first through sixth will stream from 2 to 6 am EDT Monday through Friday

beginning the week of April 6th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

