Predicted COVID-19 peak bed shortage eliminated, ventilator shortage decreases

According to research from the University of Washington, the predicted number of hospital beds needed during the COVID-19 peak has decreased.
Experts show Tennessee has more hospital and ICU beds than are expected to be needed, but a shortage of just over 200 ventilators remains.

Earlier predictions showed Tennessee was expected to need about 18,000 beds, but new information released on April 5th said the state is expected to need just 1,232 beds with 7,812 available.

Total Tennessee deaths are expected to reach 587 by August 4th. National numbers also show the virus’s peak, expected to hit on April 16th, will be less severe than previously projected.

A prediction of cumulative deaths through the first wave has dropped from 93,531 to 81,766.The research shows that social distancing is likely contributing to the improved numbers

