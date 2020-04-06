Jason Hoskins, Coalfield

Jason Hoskins, age 36 of Coalfield passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as a result of complications from Asthma. He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. He was a friend to all who knew him. He worked in Construction. He loved four-wheeling and family time.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Hoskins, brother, James Garner, grandmothers, Winnie Marlowe and Dixie Hoskins.

Jason is survived by his mother, Nancy Parker, sisters, Tissa Sexton (Cody) and Cheyenne Gibson, daughters, Alexis and Kelsey Price, grandfather, Roy Marlowe, several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews and other family members and good friends and girlfriend, Laura Roberts.

Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, out of concern for the public health, and in accordance with government, all services will be private.

