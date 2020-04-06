Bernard O’Neal Griggs Sr, Clinton

Bernard O’Neal Griggs, Sr. age 88 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a family man through and through who never met a stranger.

After graduating Tennessee Tech, Bernard joined the US Army as a Military Police during the Korean War. Bernard worked at Y-12 and after retiring enjoyed long drives to Norris Park with his beloved wife, Mary. He was an avid reader and puzzle worker who loved the Atlanta Braves Baseball and the Lady Vols Basketball. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge.

Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Scruggs Griggs; parents, Walter and Anne Griggs; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

He is survived by his three children, Sherri Baumeister, Lisa Griggs, and Neal Griggs; grandchildren, Amy, Amber, and Shannon; great grandchildren, Hailee, Makenzee, and Jaidan; brother, Grady Griggs of Johnson City, TN; sisters, Anne Rodgers of Bruton, AL and Imogene Thurman of Gallatin, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to current situations, the family will host a fellowship at a later date.

