Jean Brock Sharp, Maryville

Jean Brock Sharp of Maryville passed away on April 4, 2020 at National Healthcare Center in Farragut. She was preceded in death by parents, Clifton and Hazel Brock; her husband, David Sharp; son, Andrew Sharp; sister Audrey Sharp; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her son, Dr. John Sharp and wife, Whitney Sharp; and grandsons, Zachary, Eli and Simeon Sharp, along with several brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Born on December 20, 1932, Jean graduated from Clinton High School, where she enjoyed playing in the band, the University of Tennessee, and graduate study at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She served churches in Texas and Tennessee with her minister husband, and was a dedicated public school teacher for many years. She loved being with family and friends, as those relationships, along with her faith, framed all she held dear.

There will be a family-only graveside service at a later date, abiding by her wishes. Arrangements are with Holly-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with an online guestbook available at www.hollygamble.com.

