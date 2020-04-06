Diana Robinson Brown, Oak Ridge

Diana Robinson Brown, age 69 of Oak Ridge passed away at her residence on Friday, April 3, 2020. Diana was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school. She retired from Y-12 after 20 plus years of service. She was a joyful, fun-loving person who loved all people and never met a stranger. She loved sharing her faith with anyone she encountered.

Diana was preceded in death by her husband, David Brown; father, D.W. “Robbie” Robinson; sister, Judy Robinson.

She is survived by:

Mother, Juanita Robinson and many extended family and friends

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given to Diana and her family during her illness.

The family will have a private graveside service, Monday, April 6, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

