Rockwood Brush Fire contained

Brush fire that burned about 15 acres on Sunday in Rockwood. Photo by Aylor Evans.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Roane, Rhea, and Cumberland Counties and Westel Fire Department, along with Forestry Personnel were all sent to a fire off Page Road in the Mountain View Area, south of Rockwood on Sunday. The call came in for response around 6 pm after what fire department personnel said started after a resident was burning leaves when the wind “got up” and caused the fire to quickly spread up the steep terrain behind the home. The fire took to the hilly terrain and there were no structures in danger after quick response from fire officials. They knew however, that forestry dozers would be needed to cut the fire off so at least 3 separate trucks and dozers were seen at the scene and on standby near the mountain view road intersection with Hwy 70 and also several fire apparatuses staged there as well due to the narrow roadway near the fire bringing in several tank loads of water when needed. We caught up with firefighters atop Rockwood Mountain where they were staged as well. The fire was reported contained around 11 pm after burning some 15 acres. West Roane County Fire Department, the lead agency, wanted to express many thanks to all the support they received from Sunday’s fire. No injuries were reported.

