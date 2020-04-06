Rockwood Brush Fire contained

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 57 Views

Brush fire that burned about 15 acres on Sunday in Rockwood. Photo by Aylor Evans.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Roane, Rhea, and Cumberland Counties and Westel Fire Department, along with Forestry Personnel were all sent to a fire off Page Road in the Mountain View Area, south of Rockwood on Sunday. The call came in for response around 6 pm after what fire department personnel said started after a resident was burning leaves when the wind “got up” and caused the fire to quickly spread up the steep terrain behind the home. The fire took to the hilly terrain and there were no structures in danger after quick response from fire officials. They knew however, that forestry dozers would be needed to cut the fire off so at least 3 separate trucks and dozers were seen at the scene and on standby near the mountain view road intersection with Hwy 70 and also several fire apparatuses staged there as well due to the narrow roadway near the fire bringing in several tank loads of water when needed. We caught up with firefighters atop Rockwood Mountain where they were staged as well. The fire was reported contained around 11 pm after burning some 15 acres. West Roane County Fire Department, the lead agency, wanted to express many thanks to all the support they received from Sunday’s fire. No injuries were reported.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Several Y-12 employees test positive for COVID-19

From our friends at Oak Ridge Todayhttps://oakridgetoday.com/2020/04/02/several-y-12-employees-test-positive-for-covid-19/ [Oak Ridge Today] Several employees at the Y-12 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: