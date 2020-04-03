TDEC TO CLOSE ALL 56 TENNESSEE STATE PARKS EFFECTIVE APRIL 4

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced it will close all 56 Tennessee state parks and state-owned state natural areas to the public effective April 4 through April 14, in support of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 23. This is a complete closure of facilities and access to all Tennessee State Parks and Designated State Natural Areas.

“We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now.”

Tennessee State Parks officials will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.tnstateparks.com/about/keeping-visitors-healthy

