Blanche H. Kelley, Clinton

BLANCHE H. KELLY of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 97.

Born December 21, 1922 in Madison County, NC. In 1941. She married, moved to, and raised her five children in Maryland. In 1979 after retiring, she and her husband moved to Riviera Beach, FL. In 1997 Blanche moved to Tennessee to be closer to her daughter, Linda Stansberry.

Preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers. Also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Maurice T. Kelly, daughter Barbara Mercer and daughter Joyce Platt.

Survived by her sister, Evelyn Hunter of Mars Hill, NC, daughter Linda Stansberry, Clinton, TN, daughter Mary Jane (Janie) Marengo, Clinton, TN, son Thomas (Tom) Kelly of Summerfield, FL and Son-in-law, George Platt of Boynton Beach, FL. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and16 great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery officiated by Pastor Dave Grant

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 252 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN. 37716.

Arrangements by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. www.holleygamble.com

