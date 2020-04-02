Rockwood City Council to meet tonight, will Air Live on BBB TV 12 and online at 6pm

Rockwood City Officials will look to hire a new Streets Department director after Hugh O’dell announced he would be retiring after some 30 years with the city. The agenda also may include a hire in the fire department to replace longtime firefighter Randy Kirby who is retiring. The council may

seek to name a full time airport manager as well. City Administrator Becky

Ruppe announced the city council will be meeting in a special called sesssion this evening at 6pm, and will be the first county municipal body to meet via the live streaming on the internet and also here on BBB TV 12.

Tonight’s agenda items include to look at hiring a new streets superintendent. She said the meeting will be live streamed on our TV Station channel 12 and on line first as it goes on from City Hall Our CEO and Station owner Brad Jones will be at City Hall in Rockwood upon the request of the city to steam the meeting live and here is how you can get it:

Comcast Channel 12

on www.bbbtv12.com

BBB Communications Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/BBBTV12/?ref=br_rs

YouTube – BBB Communications Page(BBB TV12) https://www.youtube.com/user/BBBTV12

and Periscope – @BradJonesBBBTV

The council will set a bit differently than normal as they will comply with the social distancing at the meeting and she expresses to the public who may want to attend to just watch the council meeting on line here on bbbtv12.com to comply with State Law for now. A revision of the charter of city governments is allowed thru the state order after the Governor passed his executive order 17 requesting that inside gatherings should not take place at this time until further notice with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

