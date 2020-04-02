From our friends at Oak Ridge Today

https://oakridgetoday.com/2020/04/02/several-y-12-employees-test-positive-for-covid-19/

[Oak Ridge Today] Several employees at the Y-12 National Security Complexhave tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness thatcan be deadly, but the contractor that manages and operates the nuclearweapons plant in Oak Ridge declined Wednesday to say how manyemployees are infected.

Oak Ridge Today has reported on two Y-12 employees who were diagnosed

with COVID-19 last week. Since then, the news website has received reports

that other employees have also tested positive, possibly six total (including

the two already reported). But Y-12 said it could not comment on the total

number of cases, and the site did not comment on the condition of those

employees.

“As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, several employees at Y-12 have tested

positive for COVID-19,” according to a response to questions from

Consolidated Nuclear Security, the federal contractor that manages and

operates Y-12 as well as the Pantex Plant northeast of Amarillo, Texas.

“Employees who tested positive and those who have been in contact with

affected employees are self-isolating per the CDC’s guidelines,” CNS said.

“In cases where employees are from the same organization, everyone

working in affected buildings may be sent home as a precaution while the

areas are sanitized.”

