The Roane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man yesterday (Wednesday) on
a sex crime charge. Officers took 24-year-old Brandon Hubert Brown into
custody for sexual battery. He was taken to the Roane County jail and as of
2:30 p.m. today remains in custody on a $5,000 bond. The arrest report
giving the circumstances of the charge was not initially available by the
Roane County Sheriff’s Department. We will update this story when more details are available.
Roane Man Jailed for Alleged Sex Crimes
The Roane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man yesterday (Wednesday) on