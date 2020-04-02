Betty Lou (Ford) Smith Vanderpool, Clinton

Betty Lou (Ford) Smith Vanderpool is 79 years old. She was born April 10, 1940 to parents Alvia and Orphia Euzella Ford. Betty passed away on April 1, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and cancer. Betty’s parents are deceased. Betty was an only child and had no children. At her birth, Betty had 14 living grandparents. One grandparent belonged to the Cherokee Full Nation.

Betty is survived by her husband, Isaac Vanderpool of Andersonville, TN; aunts, Dossie Widner of Knoxville, TN; Pauline Ford of Tazewell, TN; and uncle, Clay and Wanda Widner of Tazewell, TN. She is also survived by several cousins. Betty was 12 years old when she and her parents moved into a home on Old Hyatt Road that was completely built by the three of them. Betty spent her young years helping her father and mother garden, camping and fishing in Norris and Cherokee, Douglas Lakes. She grew up in Knoxville and attended Central High School, graduating in 1959. At Central she played basketball and sang in the girls’ chorus. After leaving home, Betty lived across the street from her parents and was available to assist both of them in times of illness. She was an exceptional athlete, excelling in water skiing, snow skiing, roller and ice skating, golf and tennis.

She loved yard work and fishing. She worked in the air conditioning and refrigeration business in Knoxville. She served as office manager for the Pimeco Corporation in its Knoxville location. Betty also served as an officer in the Knox County Police Department for seven years and was the only female on the police force. Betty came to work at Andersonville Marina and Boat Dock and married owner, Isaac Vanderpool in 2003. They both loved to fish and do yard and garden work. After selling the marina in 2005, Betty and Isaac traveled to Canada and Alaska and spent 14 straight Januarys in Costa Rica before health issues prevented travel. Betty has special friends in Chris Phillips, Richard Kemmler and Gayle Willis and she desired to say a special thank you to Olivia, Carroll, Jordyn, and Dr. Ross Kerns at the Tennessee Cancer Specialists Center for their care during her struggle. Betty was baptized as a young woman in the Seventh Day Adventist Faith. She has kept her faith and spiritualism throughout her life.

The immediate family will have a private service and burial at the Norris Memorial Garden. The minister of service will be the Reverend Jack Day. Burial service by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home of Clinton, TN. Betty’s family will announce the time and place later in the spring for a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

