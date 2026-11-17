Oak Ridge, TN (Submitted) — The influence of a great teacher often extends far beyond the classroom. For Woodland Elementary School physical education teacher Jeremy Carringer, that influence has come full circle as he becomes the inaugural recipient of the Shirley Holt-Hale “Physical Education for Children, Always” Award from the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (TAHPERD).

Pictured left to right: Jeremy Carringer, Shirley Holt-Hale. (Photo Submitted)

For Carringer, a 1993 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, the honor is special. He first reached out to Dr. Holt-Hale, for whom the award is named, when he began his teaching career more than 25 years ago. Dr. Holt-Hale taught physical education in Oak Ridge Schools from 1971 to 2011, and her name still adorns the walls of the Linden Elementary gymnasium where her impact was experienced first-hand. As Carringer reflects on that initial conversation with Dr. Holt-Hale, whom he had heard of while attending the neighboring elementary school as a student, he notes the ways her mentorship and influence continues to impact the way he approaches his teaching today.

“Dr. Holt-Hale’s encouragement, passion for physical education, and willingness to share her knowledge with others have helped shape me as a teacher and a basketball coach,” said Carringer. “To be the first recipient of an award that honors someone I admire and respect so deeply is especially meaningful. Her influence continues through the students I have the privilege of teaching and coaching.”

Established by TAHPERD to honor Holt-Hale’s legacy and contributions to the field of physical education, the award celebrates a commitment to providing high-quality physical education experiences for children. It reflects her educational philosophy that the knowledge, skills, and confidence children develop through physical education can positively influence their health and well-being throughout their lives.

“Coach Carringer exemplifies the lasting impact an exceptional educator can have on the lives of students,” said Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers. “Throughout his career, he has helped students build confidence, embrace challenges, and develop healthy habits that will serve them for a lifetime. His dedication to his profession and the students of Oak Ridge Schools reflects the same passion and commitment that made Dr. Holt-Hale such an influential leader in physical education. We are proud to celebrate Coach Carringer as the inaugural recipient of this meaningful award.”

Carringer studied K-12 physical education and health at Tennessee Technological University and Nova Southeastern University. Throughout his career with Oak Ridge Schools, he has also taught and coached at Robertsville Middle School and Oak Ridge High School. His experiences across elementary, middle, and high school levels have afforded him opportunities to positively influence students at every stage of their educational journey. Today, through his work at Woodland Elementary, he continues to extend the influence of his mentor to a new generation of learners.

Oak Ridge Schools proudly congratulates Jeremy Carringer on this distinguished achievement and celebrates his dedication to educational excellence and the lifelong success of his students.

About TAHPERD

The Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (TAHPERD) is a statewide professional organization dedicated to promoting active living and lifelong wellness. Through professional development, advocacy, leadership opportunities, and collaboration, TAHPERD supports professionals in advancing quality health, physical education, recreation, and dance programs across Tennessee. To learn more, visit www.tahperd.us.

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