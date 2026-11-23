Willie W. Patton, age 85, of Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away November 14, 2026. Willie was born January 15, 1941 in Jamestown, Tennessee, moving to North Carolina in 2003. Willie had worked many years as an inspector for Littler Die Cast Company.

Preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Fonza Pile; Beloved wife Violet Mae Patton; brothers, Haskel Patton, Jr., Howard Patton, and Bobby Dale Patton; sister, Bonnie Huddleston, and Joyce Stockton.

Survived by step-children, Allen Clough, Deborah Townsend; brother, Boyd Patton; sister, Abbie Lee Crabtree; and a host of other loved family members.

The family will host a gathering of friends Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 1:00 P.M until 2:00 P.M. with a graveside service to follow at Elverton Cemetery in Harriman.

Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Patton family during this time.

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