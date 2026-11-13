William “Red” Owings, Rockwood

William “Red” Owings, age 62 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026. He was born on May 20th, 1964. Red retired from the laborer’s union and went on to continue doing small jobs and handyman work while he was able to. He loved to go to the casino, play poker, go off-roading and really doing anything that let him spend time with his friends. He had his routine of going to Meme’s, Courtney’s Diner, Handee Burger, and other places like clockwork. He was a man of routine and his family and friends loved him dearly. He attended Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jack Edward Owings & Peggy Ann Broglin Owings; and his brothers: David Owings & James Owings. He is survived by:

Sons: Daniel Owings, Tyler Owings

Grandchildren: Sheena, Angel, Madison, Skylar, Renesmia, Cataleyia Owings, Carlin Porter, Gavin Porter

Brothers: Bruce Owings, Richard Owings, and Carliss Owings

Ex-wife: Reba Owings

Special Friends: Danny Gouge, Scott Davidson, Brandon Smith and Roni Wilson

along with several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Rose Cemetery in Kingston, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William “Red” Owings.

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