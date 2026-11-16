Wayne Eugene “Goob” Bratcher, age 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of November 11, 2026, Veterans Day, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born December 9, 1932, in Coal Creek, TN. Wayne lived a life marked by faith, service, friendship, and love for family. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean War and received several military honors in recognition of his service to his country. He flew with the Honor Guard to Washington D.C. in 2011.

Wayne was a Mason for 59 years, a member of the Eastern Star, and a Shriner who devoted many decades to serving others. Among his most meaningful contributions was driving children in need of medical care to Shriners Hospitals, giving his time to help families and children in need.

An avid hunter, expert marksman, and devoted beekeeper.

Wayne was married to his beloved wife, Irene, for 66 years until her passing. He was known affectionately as Goob for his playful spirit, quick wit, and love of teasing, always bringing laughter to family and friends. He was a loyal friend, a devoted family man, and an upstanding citizen who will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Henegar, brother in laws, Kenneth Andrews, Don Andrews, nephews, William David Bratcher and his wife, Kelly, and Thomas Wayne Bratcher and his wife, Michelle Bratcher, and great-niece, Gabby Bratcher.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Irene; his brothers, Don Bratcher, Frank Bratcher, and William Bratcher; and his sister-in-laws Jewel Bratcher and Maryanne Henegar.

Wayne leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, generosity, and laughter. He will be remembered as a proud veteran, a devoted husband, a loyal friend, and a man whose kindness and humor touched many lives.

Rest peacefully, Goob. Your watch is over, your service is complete, and you are finally home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at South Clinton Baptist Church, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will follow immediately at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

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