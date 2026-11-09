Wayne D. Waldroup, Kingston

Wayne D. Waldroup, 87, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2026, on his 87th birthday.

Born November 5, 1939, in Maryville, Tennessee, Wayne was the son of William Thomas Waldroup and Mary Jo Waldroup. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Dell Townsend and Ruth E. Tinnel; and brothers Jerry, Park, James Michael, Cecil, and Billy Waldroup.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristi McKeown (Marty Rogers); granddaughter, Lexi Longanecker; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A 1958 graduate of Midway High School, Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served for 20 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Following his military service, he worked at K-25 and Y-12 until his retirement.

Wayne was a lifelong supporter of Midway High School and its students. As a member of the school’s first football team, he was inducted into the Midway High School Hall of Fame. He established the Waldroup Family Scholarship Fund and quietly helped countless students and families through anonymous acts of generosity. His dedication to his community earned him the Roane Treasures Award and recognition by the Tennessee Senate.

Retirement did little to slow him down. To the surprise of many, he took up golf and quickly developed a passion for the game. Countless hours were spent at Southwest Point Golf Course, where he enjoyed friendly competition, laughter, and the companionship of many dear friends. He was also a talented woodworker who enjoyed creating keepsakes, pens, pencils, and handcrafted items. He loved creating items for raffle at Midway games.

Wayne especially loved the annual Waldroup family reunion in West Point, Georgia. Alongside his brothers, he helped create cherished family memories filled with camping, boating, water skiing, laughter, and storytelling. He and his brother Jerry spent many hours teaching younger generations how to water ski and sharing stories from their Navy days together.

Wayne was deeply proud of his daughter, Kristi, and his granddaughter, Lexi. He rarely missed Kristi’s sporting events and later found great joy in attending Lexi’s dance recitals and performances, celebrating every milestone along the way.

Visits and calls from nieces, nephews, and friends were always a highlight for Wayne. He especially enjoyed a Sunday visit after church from Patricia and Ariel, where they would enjoy a nice day in the front yard watching birds.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wayne’s longtime friend and caregiver, Elizabeth Collins, whose son, Sturt was Wayne’s godson. The family also extends heartfelt appreciation to his nurses, caregivers, and medical providers for the

compassionate care and friendship they provided throughout his later years.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Fairview Cemetery with Paul Lloyd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midway High School.

Wayne will be remembered for his service, generosity, devotion to family, and the quiet way he made a difference in the lives of so many. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Waldroup Family.

Like this: Like Loading…