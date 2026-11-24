Wanda Rose Branson, lovingly known as “Fat” to some and simply “Grandmother” or “Mother” to others, passed away on November 21, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and devotion. Born on February 17, 1932, in Kingston, Tennessee, Wanda was the cherished daughter of Eva Clara Hodd and Hubert L. Colyer. She grew up surrounded by a large and loving family that instilled in her a deep sense of faith and commitment to those she held dear.

Wanda was a devoted wife to her late husband, JR Branson, and together they built a life filled with love and family. Though she faced the heartbreak of losing her son Michael Gregary Branson, grandson Brian Gregary Branson, daughter-in-law Carol Branson, as well as her siblings Billy Frank Colyer “Bud C.”, Norris Colyer, Mary Elizabeth Colyer, Peggy Jean Sexton, Francis Adele Lewis, and Louise Branson, Wanda remained a pillar of strength and resilience for those around her.

She is survived by her beloved siblings, Dorothy Ann Okon and Paul Colyer, who share countless memories and stories of their cherished sister. Wanda was a devoted mother to her children: Ronald Branson, Timothy “Cotton” & Shelly Branson, Elizabeth “Karen” & Garry Beason, and honorary daughter Lynn Humphreys. Her love for her family extended to her six grandchildren: Cherri “Colie” & Terry Herman, Magon & Andy Stakely, Justin Branson, Darryl & Melissa Branson, Tyler Branson, Holly Beason and Chris Melton.

As a proud and doting great-grandmother, Wanda found endless joy in her ten great-grandchildren: Macie & Blaze Jackson, Marissa & Ryan Devoe, Amelia & Damon Ard, Jorja Stakely, Christian, Brooklyn, Marcus Isbella, Bailey, Grayson Branson, Joile, Heath and Lucy Melton. Her legacy continues with her great-great-grandson, Harvey Ard, who carries forward the warmth and love that Wanda brought to every family gathering.

Wanda was a dedicated member of the Chapman Grove Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she not only worshipped but also contributed her time and talents by working in the church fellowship hall. Her commitment to her faith and community was unwavering, and she was known for her kindness and generosity.

An avid quilter, Wanda spent countless hours crafting beautiful quilts that were both works of art and expressions of her love. She also delighted in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, always their enthusiastic cheerleader on the sidelines.

Wanda’s life was enriched by the companionship of her close friends, Sandy Thacker and Kathy Jones, who were by her side through life’s many adventures and challenges.

Wanda Rose Branson will be remembered for her unwavering love, her boundless generosity, and her steadfast faith. Her life was a testament to the power of family, friendship and community, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Dennis Holt officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Branson Family.

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