Walter Thomas Johnson, Kingston

Walter Thomas Johnson, age 80, of Kingston, passed away at his home Sunday, November 8, 2026. Walter was of the Baptist Faith and a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Preceded in death by parents; Walter and Margaret Johnson; son, Jimmy Roach; brother, Billy Wade; sister, Barbara George.

Survived by his wife, Vivian Johnson of Kingston, TN,

Daughters; Tracie Harris and Christie Johnson of Morganton, NC,

Sons; Tommy Johnson of Morganton, NC,

Sister; Lillian Katz of Virginia.

Five grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

The Johnson Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Paint Rock Baptist Church. Memorial Service will follow with full military Honors. Reverend Keith Kile and Reverend Adam Cook officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Johnson Family.

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