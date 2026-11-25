Mrs. Trula Jean Schubert Ruppe, age 85 of Oakdale, left this world Monday November 23, 2026. She was born March 25, 1941, in Wartburg and was a 1959 graduate of Central High School. Trula worked for many years at Tennier Industries in Wartburg. She was saved at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church on Easter Sunday in 1997 and attended Boswell Chapel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Arietta Schubert.

Her father: Leon Glover.

One son: Kevin Ruppe.

And one grandson: Alex Ruppe.

She leaves behind her ex-husband: Raymond Ruppe.

One son and daughter-in-law: Kerry and Jennifer Ruppe.

One brother: Steven Glover.

Five grandchildren: Valerie Ruppe Disney and her husband Justin, Rachel Ruppe, Dustin Ruppe, Devin Ruppe, and Destiny Ruppe.

Five great grandchildren: Kameron Show, Jayla Show, Crusade Ruppe, Cartie Disney, and Clay Disney.

Along with many other friends and loved ones.

Graveside services will be held Friday November 27, 2026, at 3:00 PM in White Oak Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg to go in procession.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Trula Jean Ruppe.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

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