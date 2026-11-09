Traffic Alert: Secret City Half Marathon To Affect Oak Ridge Main Roads on Nov. 14

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (November 9, 2026) — Explore Oak Ridge and the City of Oak Ridge are advising businesses, motorists and residents of several main roads and intersections that will be affected in conjunction with the Secret City Half Marathon & 5K (SCHM) on Saturday morning, Nov. 14.

Race Director Hannah Fatheree anticipates over 1,500 runners and walkers taking to the city streets and greenways of Oak Ridge to participate in the family-friendly events. See below for the race routes and also visit the SCHM website for a map of both routes.

Motorists should also be aware of the early morning course preparations. While the races start at 9:00 a.m., volunteers will begin setting out cones along the course as early as 5:30 a.m. The Oak Ridge Police Dept. will be out in force directing and stopping traffic where and when needed. While no roads will be shut down due to the race traffic, motorists should expect some minor delays due to runners crossing streets on Melton Lake Dr. and Emory Valley Rd. Motorists are asked to take it slow in these areas and be mindful of the race participants.

The half marathon and 5K both start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula.

The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) plan to use the Everbridge notification system to communicate traffic updates with residents and businesses during the SCHM. Messages will be sent to registered users via text, email, the app, etc. You can sign up for the Everbridge system here. Traffic alerts will also be posted to the ORPD social media accounts.

The half marathon route (13.1 miles):

South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Union Valley Rd. then right onto Illinois Ave.

Illinois Ave. merging right onto Lafayette Dr. then right onto Emory Valley Rd.

Emory Valley Rd. turning right onto Briarcliff Ave. then left onto S. Columbia Ave.

S. Columbia turning left back onto Emory Valley Rd. then right onto Briarcliff Ave.

Briarcliff Ave. merging right onto Laboratory Rd. then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Oak Ridge Turnpike turning right onto Fairbanks Rd. then left onto Warehouse Rd.

Warehouse Rd. turning right onto Melton Lake Dr. then left back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route (3.1 miles):

North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Immediate right into Elza Gate Park then backs down Melton Lake Dr. greenway.

For more information about the races and online registration, please click here. Friends, family and community members are welcome to attend and cheer on the racers along the routes.

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