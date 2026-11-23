Clinton – Tom Goodpasture passed away November 19, 2026, at the age of 93. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and moved to Celina, Tennessee, as a freshman in high school, where he met his future wife, Mildred. They married in 1952 and moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 1954. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He worked as a chemist at Y-12 for 49 years.

Tom became a Boy Scout leader in 1964 when his two sons became Scouts. He and 21 other men started Troop 220 in 1968. He served as its leader for 42 years, then finished his scouting career as an assistant scout leader with Troop 224.

He and Mildred were members of the Highland View Church of Christ, where they started the teen youth group in 1967. They recently began attending New York Avenue Church of Christ. He was a caring, gentle man who served his Lord with great faith and love.

Upon retirement, his favorite hobby became hiking. Over the next 20 years he hiked all the trails in the Great Smoky Mountains, Big South Fork, state parks, and national forests in East Tennessee and neighboring states with lots of friends and family. He hiked the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and southeastern Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mildred; brother, Danny; children, Steve, Jody, and Jim; their spouses, Teresa, Britt, and Jennifer, respectively; seven grandchildren; and nine great-granddaughters. The family will have a celebration of his life at their Thanksgiving dinner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New York Ave. Church of Christ in Oak Ridge, TN.

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