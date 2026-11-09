Timmy Wayne Brown, 67

Timmy Wayne Brown, age 67, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Viola Brown, daughter Angela Brown, sisters Faye Carroll, Carolyn Caroll, and Kaye Watson, and brothers Willis, William, Allen, and Danny Brown.

He is survived by his wife Loretta Brown of Newport, sons Michael Brown, Avery Brown both of Newport, step-son Justin Scott of Lancing, TN, brothers Wally Brown of Newport, Tony Brown of Indiana, Martin Brown of Jamestown, Phillip York of Asheville, sisters Connie Smith of Burrville, TN, grandchildren Skyler and Hailey Brown and Mattie Vadala, great grandchild Riggins Brown, along with several other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Fowlers Grove Cemetery with Rev. Gary Henderson officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am- 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Manes Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Burial will be at Fowlers Grove Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to post this obituary at the request of the family of Timmy Wayne Brown.

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