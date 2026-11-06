Thomas “Tom Tom” William Hester, Harriman

Thomas “Tom Tom” William Hester, age 41, of Harriman, TN, passed away on November 4, 2026.



Tom Tom is survived by his loving parents, Thomas and Denise Hester, of Harriman; his sister, Christy (Josh) Crumley of Cleveland, TN; and his niece, Macayla (Zach) McDade, also of Cleveland. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Bud and Carolyn Underwood, of Kingston, TN, and Unie Duncan of Crossville, TN; aunts Becky (Rick) King of Rockwood, TN and Donna Binford of Nashville, TN; his uncle Ray (Hannah) Casteel of Ten Mile, TN; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members who will miss him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Hester, of Oakdale, TN.



Tom Tom had a love for gaming and especially enjoyed spending time playing alongside his cousin and best friends, Austin Shope and Nathan Shope. Those moments of laughter, friendship and shared memories were special to him. He will be remembered by his family and friends for the memories they shared, the time spent together, and the place he will forever hold in the hearts of those who loved him.



Though his time here was far too short, the memories of Tom Tom will live on through the family and friends who loved him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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