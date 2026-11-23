Teresa Gail Martin, age 59, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Teresa was born on June 1, 1967, in Lake City, Tennessee, to the late Lewis and Carolyn Lloyd.

Teresa was a simple, down-to-earth lady with a heart of gold who found her greatest happiness in the little things life had to offer. She never needed anything fancy to make her happy, because to Teresa, life’s greatest treasures weren’t things at all, but the people she loved. And when Teresa loved, she loved big, with her whole heart. Her family was her entire world, especially her precious granddaughters, who lovingly called her “Nene.” Nothing brought her more happiness than spending time with them, making memories, and simply being a part of their everyday lives.

Teresa was a woman who would do anything for anyone, always putting others’ needs before her own. She was strong, selfless, supportive, and never shy about sharing her opinion. Those who knew Teresa knew she could talk your head off about the most off-the-wall things, and before long, everyone would be laughing right along with her. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her friends, and sharing the simple moments that made life so special. She didn’t need grand adventures or material things to be happy. Being surrounded by the people she loved was more than enough.

Above all, Teresa was a devoted mother and grandmother whose love knew no limits. To her daughter, Taylor, she was so much more than a mother. She was her best friend, her rock, her biggest supporter, and the person she could always count on. Taylor lovingly described her as “the world’s greatest mom and Nene,” remembering a mother who was strong and selfless from day one, loved unconditionally, and was always there when she was needed most. Even Teresa’s strong opinions, endless conversations, and the little everyday things that once seemed so ordinary have now become some of the most treasured memories.

In her daughter’s heartfelt words, “I just hope she knows I never gave up, I never stopped loving her, and I love her greater than the sky.” Those words are a beautiful reflection of the extraordinary love shared between a mother and daughter, a love that even death can never take away.

Teresa attended Blowing Springs Baptist Church for many years until her declining health prevented her from attending.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her beloved son, Christopher Lee Watts; and her uncle, Darrell Lloyd.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Taylor Phillips of LaFollette; precious granddaughters, Coraline and Everlee Bell; sisters, Deborah Underwood and husband Thomas of Knoxville, and Connie Hall and husband Ricky of Clinton; uncle, Glenn Neal; along with several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

Teresa’s life was never about having the most or being the center of attention. It was about loving the people God placed in her life and making the most of the moments they shared. Though her family would give anything for one more conversation, one more laugh, or one more ordinary day together, they will forever carry her love in their hearts. She may have lived a simple life, but the love she leaves behind is anything but small.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

The family requests that donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717, to assist with funeral expenses.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to be serving the Martin family.

www.holleygamble.com

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