On Friday, November 13, 2026, Tara Leigh Humphrey passed away here on earth but entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She is even now worshipping at the feet of Jesus. There is no more pain for her, just basking in the light and glory of her Great Physician.

Tara loved to share her love for the Lord. She carried a love for God that showed on her wherever she went.

Tara leaves behind her parents, Rickey and Kim Humphrey; her brother Tommy and his wife, Christy, their sons Kayden and Nathan; their daughter, Kayla Morrison and her husband Quinn; her brother Nick, his fiancée, Sarah and their son, Finley; along with her aunts, uncles and many cousins who loved and will miss her.

Tara loved her family more than anything else on this earth. Though her time ended far too soon for us, the love we shared and the memories we created will continue on with us all. During the holidays we share, the yard sales and games we go to and every cousin tea party we will carry her with us in our hearts.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” Psalm 116:15

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