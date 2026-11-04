Susan Long Fuller, Rockwood

Susan Long Fuller, age 74, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born April 24, 1952, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a 1970 graduate of Rockwood High School. Susan retired from the Banking profession where she served in many different capacities for many years, beginning at First National Bank and retiring from U.S. Bank, both in Rockwood. She was a longtime member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood where she enjoyed serving on the kitchen committee, working in Vacation Bible School, and with the Lady’s Group. She loved to cook and bake, which was a mastered skill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude “Red” & Dean Long; husband and “The Love of Her Life”, David Henry Fuller; and grandparents, Lloyd & Ethel Bryant, and Porter & Bertha Long.

Survivors include:

Son: David J. Fuller

Daughter: Ginger M. Fuller

5 Grandchildren: Makisha Brooke Fuller; Edward Leif Erickson, Jr.; Susan Elizabeth Erickson; Mushun Ginger Erickson; and Mahdasson Joseph Fuller

Great Grandchildren: Mason Melton, Braxton Gann, Allie Gann, and Layla Smith

Sister & Brother-in-law: Carolyn Adams (Steve)

Nieces: Stacey Smith (Jon)

Allison Beasley (Mike)

Great Nephew: Clayton Smith (Sadie)

Great Niece: Hadley Giles

Great-Great Nephew: Beckett Smith

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Shawn Renfro and Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Susan Long Fuller.

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