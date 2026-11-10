Stanley Scott, Kingston

Stanley Scott, age 86 of Kingston, TN, passed peacefully on November 7, 2026. Stanley was a loving and loyal husband to the late Wanda L. Scott, a devoted father and a proud grandfather. Stanley was a dear brother, a caring uncle and a loyal friend.

Stanley retired from the University of Tennessee of Knoxville after 27 years. After retirement, Stanley enjoyed traveling with his wife Wanda, gardening, wood carving and most of all, being a grandfather to Carson, Reese and Brady.

Stanley is preceded in death by loving wife Wanda L. Scott, parents Pearl and Fannie Scott, brothers Kelly Scott, Jimmy Scott & Pearl Scott, Jr. He is also preceded by sister Thelma Guettner.

He is survived by his son Darryl/Heather Scott of Knoxville TN and daughter Denise/Bradley Williams of Greeneville TN. He is also survived by grandson Carson/Emma Williams of Knoxville TN, granddaughter Reese Williams, and grandson Brady Scott. Other survivors include sister Diane Darnell of Maryville TN, best friend and brother-in-law Joe Owings, brother-in-law Wayne Pesterfield, sister-in-law Freddie Pesterfield and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stanley’s best friend & brother-in-law Joe Owings.

The family will receive friends at Kyker’s Funeral Home in Kingston, TN on Thursday, November 12 @ 6:00pm-7:00pm, with funeral following at 7:00pm. Ronnie Nickell of Kingston TN will be officiating. Graveside services will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens on Friday November 13 @ 11:00am. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Scott Family.

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