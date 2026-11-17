Mr. Spencer Chase Whalen, Jr., age 87, passed away at home on Saturday November 14, 2026.

Spencer was born and grew up in Harriman. He was one of ten children born to Mary and Spencer Whalen, Sr. He lived in Dayton, Ohio for many years, but returned to Harriman in 1980. He built his house on his beloved hill and loved working the land.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Spencer and Mary Whalen

Siblings: Anna Grace, James, Irene, and Betty

His eldest son: Bradley

He is survived by his beloved wife: Carolyn Whalen

His children: Bryan and Kimberly Whalen.

Step-children: Michelle Stokes, Michael Drake, and Shannon Crisco (Shane)

Four step-grandchildren

Nine great grandchildren

His siblings: TA (Rena) Whalen, Freddie (Jim) Mullins, Helen Kowalewski, David (Cynthia) Whalen, and John (Rhonda) Whalen

And a host of other nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve Mr. Spencer Chase Whalen during this time.

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