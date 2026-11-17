Mrs. Shirlie McCullough, age 88 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14th, 2026. She was born on September 26th, 1938, in the Hebbetsburg community of Cumberland County. She got her bachelor’s degree in education at Tennessee Technological University, and then later attained her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Her 40+ year career in education as a teacher was mostly spent in the halls of Ridge View Elementary School, and later she had two shorter stops in Dayton and Pine View. She proudly served on the Roane County Election Commission at the polls and attended Rockwood United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed her quilting and was quite good at it. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was loved by so many in the community that got to know her through the various ways she served the public through the schools, elections, and her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Clayton Smith & Minnie Blake Smith; husband: Paul McCullough; sister: Thelma Hatfield; and several other siblings.

She is survived by:

Son: Gary McCullough (Sherri)

Daughter: Cathy Lee

Grandchildren: Amber Etters (Josh), Zachary McCullough, Connor McCullough (Jessica), Jason Lee (Allyssa), and James Lee (Olivia)

Great Grandchildren: Caroline & Hadleigh Etters, Peyton & Brody McCullough, Kamden, Klayton, Graham, and Emerson Lee

along with a host of very special friends and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2026, at 1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Shirlie McCullough.

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