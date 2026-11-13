Shirley Marlow Wright Sharp, Clinton

Shirley Marlow Wright Sharp, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2026. She was born on September 9, 1942, in the Blowing Springs Community, a place that remained closely woven into the story of her life and faith.

A 1960 graduate of Clinton High School, Shirley also attended Knoxville Business College. She built a strong and respected working life, serving as Front End Manager at Kroger in Oak Ridge. After her retirement, she continued to share her gifts and dependability through various positions at the Anderson County Courthouse and with Anderson County Tourism. In each role, she was known for her steady presence and faithful commitment.

Music and church service were among the defining joys of Shirley’s life. A lifelong member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church, she began serving as pianist there at the age of 10 and continued her special love of piano throughout her lifetime. Over the years, she also served her church in other meaningful ways, including as organist and church secretary. Her devotion to her church was matched by her involvement in the community, where she was active in the local Rebecca’s Chapter and the Red Hat Society.

Shirley found happiness in simple and lasting pleasures. She especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends. As an only child, she remained close to many cousins and treasured those family bonds. She also enjoyed bowling, camping, and reading, interests that reflected her warm spirit and her appreciation for both companionship and quiet enjoyment.

She is survived with love by her husband, Don Sharp; by her daughter, Genia Wright Petty, and son-in-law, Steve Petty; and by her grandchildren, Stephanie Petty and Mike Petty. The love of her family was a central part of her life, and those who knew her will remember the care she gave so generously and the joy she found in being with those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Retha and Bill Marlow.

Visitation will be held on November 21, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main St, Clinton, TN 37716. A graveside service will immediately follow at Blowing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. David White officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Blowing Springs Baptist Church, 119 Blowing Springs Lane, Clinton, TN 37716

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