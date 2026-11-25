Mrs. Shirley J. Miles White, age 83, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born May 10, 1943, in Rockwood. Shirley was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Eagles Club in Midtown, and a Caregiver. She also loved to play Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tower & Estie Miles; husband, Bill White; daughter, Tina Kay Casperson; infant son, Timothy Scott Wright; brothers, Tommy Miles, Rolland Miles, and Floyd Miles; and sisters, Margaret Class, Emma Mikel, and Dorothy Dean.

Survivors include:

Niece: Doris Bowen (Charles)

And several other Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives, and Friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Per Shirley’ s wishes a private family scattering of her cremated remains along with those of her husband, Bill, will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley J. Miles White.

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