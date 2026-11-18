Sherry Diane Edwards, Crossville (formerly of Rockwood)

Sherry Diane Edwards, age 71 of Crossville, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2026. She was born on May 9th, 1955. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Her daughter, grandson, and great grandchildren were the absolute joys of her life and she was so proud of them.

She is preceded in death by her parents: James Anderson “Andy” Edwards & Charlene Raulston Edwards; daughter: Tiffany Cantrell; and siblings: Regina Moore, James Allen Edwards, Teresa Hammonds, and Sonya Golliher; niece: Jennifer Underwood; and nephew: Phillip Turner.

She is survived by:

Grandson: Andrew Hackler (Megan)

Great Grandchildren: Hudson Hackler, and Rylee Monday

Partner: David Nealy

Brother: Wayne Edwards

Sister: Tammy Moore (Lonnie)

and a host of other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evans Mortuary.

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