Senator Yager’s 31st Annual Chili Supper to benefit Special Olympics of Roane County

Brad Jones 1 minute ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Community tradition returns November 20 with chili, live music and a silent auction

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will host his 31st Annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction on Friday, November 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Roane State Community College’s Vann Student Lounge in Harriman. Admission is $5 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Roane County.

“For more than three decades, friends and neighbors have gathered around a bowl of chili to give back to our community,” said Yager. “I’m proud that this year’s supper will support the Special Olympics of Roane County and help local athletes build confidence, form friendships and experience the joy of competition. I invite everyone to join us for a fun evening in support of these athletes and their families.”

“Roane County Area 30 Special Olympics is excited to be chosen as the recipient of Senator Yager’s 31st Chili Supper,” said Cathy Willis Co-Director for the area. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the program to gain funds to better serve over 100 athletes and unified partners in Roane County with existing sports programs and potential new sporting opportunities. I believe our entire Roane County community is strengthened overall by encouraging these athletes to build athletic skills, confidence, and sense of community belonging.”

From left: former State Senator Mike Bell, State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) serve chili as celebrity servers at the 2018 Chili Supper.

The evening will feature Yager’s signature chili, live bluegrass and country music, and a silent auction. State and local officials will serve as celebrity servers, with special guests including Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn, state senators and community leaders.

“The generosity of this community is what keeps this tradition going,” Yager added. “Whether you buy a ticket, bid on an auction item or volunteer your time, you’re helping make this evening a success for a cause that deserves our support.”

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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