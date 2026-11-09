Senator Yager’s 31st Annual Chili Supper to benefit Special Olympics of Roane County

Community tradition returns November 20 with chili, live music and a silent auction

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will host his 31st Annual Chili Supper and Silent Auction on Friday, November 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Roane State Community College’s Vann Student Lounge in Harriman. Admission is $5 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics of Roane County.

“For more than three decades, friends and neighbors have gathered around a bowl of chili to give back to our community,” said Yager. “I’m proud that this year’s supper will support the Special Olympics of Roane County and help local athletes build confidence, form friendships and experience the joy of competition. I invite everyone to join us for a fun evening in support of these athletes and their families.”

“Roane County Area 30 Special Olympics is excited to be chosen as the recipient of Senator Yager’s 31st Chili Supper,” said Cathy Willis Co-Director for the area. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the program to gain funds to better serve over 100 athletes and unified partners in Roane County with existing sports programs and potential new sporting opportunities. I believe our entire Roane County community is strengthened overall by encouraging these athletes to build athletic skills, confidence, and sense of community belonging.”

From left: former State Senator Mike Bell, State Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville), U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) and Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) serve chili as celebrity servers at the 2018 Chili Supper.



The evening will feature Yager’s signature chili, live bluegrass and country music, and a silent auction. State and local officials will serve as celebrity servers, with special guests including Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn, state senators and community leaders.

“The generosity of this community is what keeps this tradition going,” Yager added. “Whether you buy a ticket, bid on an auction item or volunteer your time, you’re helping make this evening a success for a cause that deserves our support.”

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