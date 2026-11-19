It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sarah Lynne Ownby, who left this world peacefully on November 15, 2026. Born on September 1, 1949, in Clinton, Tennessee, Sarah was a beacon of warmth and kindness whose spirit touched all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Sarah was the cherished daughter of Sam and Mildred Barlow, who predeceased her, along with her beloved brother, George Barlow. She was also predeceased by three former spouses, Richard Pilkay, Calvin Longworth, and Robert Ownby, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Sarah’s legacy lives on through her devoted family: her sons Brad (Susan), Keith (Gloria), and Randy (Stephanie) Pilkay, her step-son Bill Longworth, step-daughter Angelia (Randy) Owens, and step-sons Paul (Shannon) and Jimmy (Kelly) Ownby. She was the proud grandmother to numerous grandchildren, each uniquely important to her. Sarah is also survived by her dear special friend Charles Davis.

Professionally, Sarah found her calling in the world of hospitality and tourism. She began her career at the University of Tennessee College of Nursing as an Administrative Assistant. After that, she was a Realtor’s assistant at Wallace and Wallace, but it was at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame where she truly flourished. As a Sales Associate, she delighted in providing tours and managing administrative duties, earning her the prestigious “2023 Pauly Award” from the Greater Knoxville Hospitality Association for Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism. Her passion for the Lady Vols and admiration for Ms. Pat Summitt were evident in every aspect of her work.

A dedicated member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, Sarah’s faith was a guiding force throughout her life. Her Sunday lunches with her church family were a cherished tradition that she looked forward to each week.

Sarah had a zest for life that was contagious. Her home was often filled with the aromas of her cooking and the laughter of friends and family, especially during the holidays. Her love for animals was evident in the affection she showed her pets, including her two beloved Cinnamons, two Sams, and her beautiful Maine Coon cat, Smokey. In her spare time, she found joy in watching Hallmark channel movies and cheering on her Vols. She longed for the days at the beaches of South Carolina, where she lived briefly.

Known for her infectious smile and quick wit, Sarah had an extraordinary ability to make everyone feel welcome. She never met a stranger and was always eager to share a conversation or a joke, leaving a lasting impression on all who crossed her path.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, located at 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912 on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 1pm with Pastor Richard Richter officiating. The family will be available before and after the service for anyone to share their condolences.

Sarah Lynne Ownby will be deeply missed, but her light will continue to shine in the hearts of those she touched. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, and her legacy of love and laughter will endure for generations to come.

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