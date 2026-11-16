Sarah “Christine” Rutherford Wallace of Heiskell was born October 15, 1932. After graduating from Norris High School, Christine attended Knoxville Business College. She served as a secretary at Martin Marietta for more than 25 years before retiring to spend more time with her family.

While working at Martin Marietta, Christine met Kenneth “Reece” Wallace during daily carpools with friends. Together they raised three daughters and welcomed two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren over 63 years of marriage, laughter, and love. Reece and Christine spent their time serving at Bethel and Main Street Baptist churches, attending Gaither Homecoming concerts, supporting the Lady Vols basketball team, and visiting nearly every state on cross-country bus trips.

To know Christine was to enjoy good home cooking, expert needlework, colorful outfits, and the regular reminder when leaving to “watch your speed.” Christine could always be found with a book or puzzle. She was an active member of her community, volunteering at her grandchildren’s schools and providing meals for local events and families. Her kindness was contagious. She never missed an opportunity to dip her toes into the Gulf’s waters on the family’s annual trip to Madeira Beach, Florida, including this past summer at the age of 93.

Christine left her earthly home early Thursday, November 12, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Her heavenly arrival was announced by a warm sunrise on a quiet fall morning.

She was greeted in heaven by her loving husband Reece Wallace, parents Cora and John Rutherford, and brothers Ray, Kyle, and Ben Rutherford. Christine is survived by her daughters Cynthia, Teresa, and Sandra; sons-in-law Doug Hawn and Bobby Swisher; honorary daughter Jennifer Moore; grandchildren Clara and Andrew, with their spouses Kenny and Julie; and great-grandchildren Mariella, Reece, and Hollis. The family would like to give special thanks to Pauline Brown and Juanita Wynn for 10 years of care and companionship.

Christine poured her heart into everyone around her. Even as her time drew to a close, she remained devoted to the well-being of her family. The space she occupied in our lives will remain forever hers. We love you, Granny, and are happy you are at peace.

Join us for Christine’s Celebration of Life at Main Street Baptist Church on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:00 pm, with visitation beginning at 4:00 pm. A graveside service for Christine will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Norris Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake City Elementary School for a new playground in honor of Christine’s 30 years of volunteer service at LCES. Please send contributions labeled “Christine Wallace Memorial” to 402 Lindsay Ave, Rocky Top, TN 37769.

Services are as follows:

Visitation: Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 4-6 PM at Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: Immediately following Visitation

Graveside: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 11 AM at Norris Memorial Garden

Officiating: Rev. Wayne Phillips

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