Ronald Clyde Garner, age 78, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2026, at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home after an extended illness.

Ron was born on October 5, 1948 in Charleston, Illinois, the second son of the late Charles Addison Garner and the late Ruby (nee Green, formerly Garner) Golladay. From an early age, Ron was a member of the Casey First Baptist Church of Casey, Illinois. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Illinois and Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois with a degree in biology. Ron attended Southwest Theological Baptist Seminary in Texas, and Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in California where he earned his license to preach from the Southern Baptist.

He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and served in Korea as a Chaplain’s Assistant.

Ron worked at the Cook County Health Department as a Shop Keeper, and also behind the scenes at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, Illinois in the Department of Entomology. With his interest in biology, he loved spending time at the Brookfield Zoo just outside of Chicago. Ron also loved studying Tiger Beetles of Illinois.

Ron was a humble, kind and generous man who enjoyed photography, often taking day trips for the sole purpose of capturing the excellent images he was known for. Ron was a self-proclaimed “Cookie Monster;” especially loving homemade cookies! He was soft-spoken and usually in good spirits with an optimistic outlook. Ron was passionate about reading his Bible and was known to keep one by his side at all times. He also loved reading books that describe the scriptures in depth, and books that discuss how to apply the Bible to live a Christian life.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his stepfather Dale Golladay. He is mourned by his brother C. Michael Garner (Carolyn); sister Diana Kuper; niece Rachel Garner; nephews Jonathan Garner (Christy) and Michael Kuper (Chelsey); great nieces Abigail Garner and Emma Kuper; and great nephew Ethan Garner; and family friend Kim Whiteside.

Arrangements are being managed by Holley-Gambel Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 1:00p m to 2:00 pm, with the funeral immediately following at 2:00 pm.

Burial with full military honors will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920.

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