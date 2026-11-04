Roane County to Honor Eight Residents at Founders’ Day Celebration

Roane County will recognize eight residents during a Founders’ Day Celebration on Thursday, November 5, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Roane County Courthouse.

The ceremony will honor residents selected by Roane County commissioners from their respective districts as Roane Treasures and Roane Golden Treasures. The Golden Treasures designation recognizes residents over the age of 90.

The event is open to the public, and community members are invited to attend and celebrate the honorees.

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