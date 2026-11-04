Roane County to Honor Eight Residents at Founders’ Day Celebration

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 25 Views

Roane County will recognize eight residents during a Founders’ Day Celebration on Thursday, November 5, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Roane County Courthouse.

The ceremony will honor residents selected by Roane County commissioners from their respective districts as Roane Treasures and Roane Golden Treasures. The Golden Treasures designation recognizes residents over the age of 90.

The event is open to the public, and community members are invited to attend and celebrate the honorees.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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