Reverend Markus Bass, Oliver Springs

Reverend Markus Bass, a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs and a 27-year veteran pastor of Corbin Hill Baptist Church in Coalfield, shouted all the way Home to the Hills of Glory on Monday, November 2nd after a very hard years long battle with sickness. Mark was many things to many people, but his greatest accomplishment in life, besides accepting Jesus as his Personal Savior, was his children and grandchildren. He spent seventy-three wonderful years on this Earth, but now he is in Heaven, and we will see him again one day where we will never, ever part again.

Mark was born in Knoxville in May of 1953 to Warren and Ruby Bass, the third of six children in a big family. He grew up on Walden Avenue in Oliver Springs and enjoyed playing outside with his brothers, sister, cousins, and neighbors growing up. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1971, and met our mother, Belinda Randolph, at age 20 in 1973 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, where she rigged the Christmas name draw at church so she could get his name to buy him a Bible. They were married on June 17th, 1977, and the rest is history.

Dad was an electrician and handyman by trade, but he was also a country preacher and pastor. He began pastoring at age 27 and pastored at many different area churches, but his home was at Corbin Hill Baptist Church, where he had been a pastor there for the past 27 years. Dad loved Corbin Hill Church and was a very devoted pastor and servant of God. He consistently preached that Jesus is the Only Way, and always shouted the house down when someone got saved. He delighted in getting to baptize his brothers and sisters in Christ, and one of his proudest moments was when he got to baptize his own grandson Kenny Trace after he got saved one Easter Sunday morning. If there is ANY ONE THING he would want everybody to know, it’s that he’s in no more pain resting with God and waiting on all of us to get there to be with him. And Jesus is the only way to get there.

Dad was such a devoted father and grandfather to his children and his grandchildren. To us, he was Super-Dad, and he was always coming over to help change brakes, mow the lawn, or help wire in a light or fan. He ADORED his children and grandchildren and did anything and everything for them and with them. From teaching Kenny Trace how to drive to showing up to watch Raigan and Raelyn play ball to driving Casey and Olivia home from the hospital when she was born, there is nothing this man would not do for his kids. He ALWAYS showed up for every event and was ALWAYS there for us. He loved and adored us, and we knew it. He was close to every single one of his kids, but in later years, he developed a very close and special bond with Courtney, who was his caregiver and constant companion, and Kenny Trace, who was his sidekick. We were so lucky and so blessed to have a Dad and Papaw that loved and cared for us so much, and if we can be even a fraction of the person he was, we will consider our lives a success.

Dad is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Ruby Bass; his father-in-law Johnny Randolph; his brothers Warren Jr., Jack, and Stacy; his sisters-in-law Wilma Bass, Pat Fitch, and Elizabeth Randolph; and his brother-in-law John Randolph.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Belinda Randolph Bass; his daughters Casey Bass (Kenny Humphrey) and Courtney Bass; his son Markus Bass (Kelly); his grandchildren Kenny Trace, Elijah, Olivia, Victoria, Bob, Aaliyah, Amelia, Raelyn, Colton, Connor, Corbin, and Raigan; his sister Debbie Johnson (Marlon); his brother Marvin Bass (Ruby); his brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce Fitch, Danny & Missy Randolph, and Steve Randolph; his mother-in-law Rhodie Randolph, and a large host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends who will all miss him so much!

The receiving of friends will be held Friday, November 6th at Corbin Hill Baptist Church in Coalfield from 5-7PM with the funeral to follow. Reverend Tim Wilson and Reverend Jason Goans will be presiding, along with a special guest speaker, his grandson Kenny Trace. The family will meet at 11:30 AM on Saturday at Sharp Funeral Home to proceed to the burial, which will take place at Noon at Graves Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Dad’s memory to Corbin Hill Baptist Church. Dad LOVED his church! May the Church ever roll on!

Go rest High on that Mountain, Dad! I love you so much, and I am SO honored, SO proud, and SO blessed God chose me to be your daughter! See you after a while!

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