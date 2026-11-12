Rev. Nolan E. Moore, Harriman

Rev. Nolan E. Moore, age 81 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on April 21st, 1945, in Oliver Springs. A full obituary will be posted once finalized.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15th, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2026, at 1:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens with full military honors presented by the US Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rev. Nolan E. Moore.

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