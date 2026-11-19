Rebecca Lynn (Smith) Thomas has gone to her Heavenly Home on November 18, 2026.

She was born in Chattanooga, TN on June 19, 1949. She grew up in Memphis, TN. After her marriage and starting a family with David L. Thomas, they moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 1974. As a dedicated housewife and mother, she supported her Daughter in may organizations, including Cheerleading, Softball, Girl Scouts and Rainbow Girls.

She was a 25 year member of the Order of the Amaranth, Inc. in Tennessee courts – Atomic City #6 and Peace ct#10. She served multiple times as Royal Matron. She was also a 25 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Oak Ridge #390.

Her Mother and Father preceded her in death, as well as her in laws and one brother.

She is survived by her Husband (David), Daughter (Katrina Thomas), Step Mother Kathy Smith, Sister Connie Smith and Wanda Fitzhugh and children, and Brother Bennie Ray Smith. As well as Nephew Robert Hastings and family (LeighAnn, Thomas, AnnLeigh).

As well as her love for the Lord she never meet a stranger.

The visitation will be at Weatherford Mortuary on November 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by an Eastern Star service and a Baptist service at 1:45. There will be an interment with no service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Becky’s memory to the charity of your choice or to the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation.

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