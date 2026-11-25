Ralph Thomas Purkey, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2026, at his home in Clinton, TN. Ralph was born April 2, 1939, to the late Lawton and Bessie Purkey. He was deeply loved and known for caring heart, and also for his sense of humor which would be on display when he would ride his rail buggy in the mountains. He enjoyed fishing; tinkering on anything he could get his hands on outside, and watching his western shows.

Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Purkey; brother, Walter Purkey; sister, Judy Ann Gusty; grandson, Steven Austin Rice; and great-grandson, Leonardo Allen.

Ralph’s memory will be carried on by his daughters, Amanda Love and special son in law Paul Downam of Clinton, TN, and Vandilee Allen of Clinton, TN; son Archie Purkey of Clinton, TN: Brother, Ray Purkey( Sandra) of Clinton, TN; Special granddaughter, Aniyah Adams. Ralph lived a full life with 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. The graveside service will immediately follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN. Rev. Tony McAfee will be officiating Mr. Purkey’s services.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Ralph Purkey.

Like this: Like Loading…