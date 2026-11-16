November 12, 2026 – Polly Ann Clark Guy passed away peacefully at The Groves in Oak Ridge, TN surrounded by her family.

Polly Ann Clark was born on October 21, 1929 in Providence, Grundy County, Tennessee to Mack Kamie and Jessie Gladys Clark. A momentous day in American history, the day of the Great Wall Street Crash. Polly was their tenth child, and according to her siblings not only the youngest but the sweetest.

In May of 1951 Polly met her future husband, Spud Guy, at Wall’s Grill on Harriman Highway in Harriman, Tennessee. His first words to her, “Will you marry me?” To which she promptly replied “Anytime!” They only dated two months when they married on July 14, 1951 at the Reverend Bill Beets home in Dutch Valley, Tennessee. They arrived late on a Friday the 13th evening. Polly was superstitious, so she asked Reverend Beets if he would perform the ceremony after midnight. He complied with the young brides wishes. During the first year of their marriage the newlywed couple lived in Dayton, Ohio where Spud worked for United Aircraft Corporation. They then moved back to Tennessee in time to welcome their first child, a son, Danny H. Guy. Twenty-one months later their daughter, Teresa Annette Guy, was born.

Polly worked at a variety of jobs over the years. When she met Spud she was living with her older sister, Edith Harmening, and her family in Clinton, Tennessee where she worked at Hoskins Drug Store as a waitress at the soda fountain. Later she worked for Magnet Mills Inc. the hosiery mill in Clinton, Tennessee. She managed The Brown Cow Drive In in Oak Ridge for a few years. Other jobs included the Kentucky Fried Chicken, J.C. Penny’s, Eaton, Yale & Town in Lenoir City, Tennessee. She then settled into her favorite job working in the Lingerie Department at Miller’s Department Store in Oak Ridge. She continued on in this position until retirement even as the store changed hands a couple of times over the years. Polly and Spud retired to Lake Tansi, Cumberland County Tennessee until Spud’s health dictated a move back to Oak Ridge.

Polly loved her family very much and was a proud Granny! She loved to cook and had a natural talent for decorating her home. She and her sisters, Edith and Georgia loved to bake and make cakes, candy and cookies for the holidays. They made beautiful cakes, cookie trays, and delicious candy which was enjoyed by family, friends and co-workers. She was a woman of beauty whether it was wearing the latest fashion or keeping her weekly hair appointment, or maintaining her skin care routine. She was fastidious in caring for herself. However, the most beautiful thing about her was her kind and generous heart! Polly was a member of Highland View Church of Christ and was a woman of faith. She was quiet and shy but knew how to have fun and a good laugh. She was a kind, sweet lady loved by her family and friends.

Polly is preceded in death by her husband, Spurgeon H. Guy (July 29, 1929 – June 28, 2016), her parents, Mack Kammie Clark and Jessie Gladys Baker Clark, her siblings, Sally Clark London, Edith Clark Harmening, M. K. Clark Jr., J.B. Clark, Georgia Clark Hill, Raleigh Leroy Clark, infant Triplett sisters and a infant sister, Robin Clark. Her great granddaughter, Allison Sealand and grandson-in-law, Justin Young.

Polly is survived by her children, Danny H. Guy and wife, Nancy, of Oak Ridge, TN, and Teresa Guy Johnson and husband, Ron, of King George, VA, her eight grandchildren, Mack K. Sealand of Oak Ridge, TN, Matthew Guy and wife, Kate, of Athens, Georgia, Danika Levesque and husband, Mike, of Lone Tree, CO, Marisa Smith and husband, Shannon, of Thompsons Station, TN, Elizabeth Sealand of Crossville, TN, Melinda Hudson and husband, Eric, of the United Kingdom, Miranda England and husband, Randy, of Powell, TN, and Theresa Guy of Oak Ridge, TN. Her thirteen great grandchildren, Emma Lawrenz and husband ,Todd, of Pueblo, Co, Patrick Sealand of Lone Tree, Co, Cade Young and wife, Jordan, of Oak Ridge, TN, Mollie Smith of Manhattan, NY, Jesse Sealand of Knoxville, TN, Jacob Sealand of UT Knoxville, TN, Cohen Young of Powell, TN, Mila Smith of Thompsons Station, TN, Abby Hudson of the United Kingdom, Sam Guy of Athens, GA, Olive Guy of Oak Ridge, TN, Easton Brazle of Crossville, TN, and Zachary Guy of Athens, GA. Her three great great grandchildren, Aaron and Sophie Lawrenz of Pueblo, CO, and Caliana Young of Oak Ridge, TN.

A special thank you to her friends and caregivers at The Groves. She loved you all and appreciated those who gave her the best care.

The family will be holding a visitation in the chapel at Weatherford Mortuary on Wednesday, November 18th from 6:00-7:00, with a service to follow at 7:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Polly’s memory to Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital.

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