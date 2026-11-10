Peggy Elnora Justice, Oak Ridge

Peggy Elnora Justice, born on February 8, 1929, in the Coalfield community, passed away on Sunday, November 8th 2026 at her residence in Oak Ridge. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and shared more than 62 years of marriage with her husband, Lester Venters Justice.

She was an exceptional mother who worked tirelessly, both domestically and professionally, to provide every necessity for her four children. Summer outings to nearby pools, lakes and parks made lasting, fond memories for each of them.

Peggy was the familiar face and long time manager of the Crystal Cream in Oliver Springs where she worked for thirty years.

She was the eldest of eight children and lived to see her family grow to include five generations. Her family will remember her with much love and treasure the many years they had with her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret Justice of Oliver Springs, and all seven of her younger siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Justice, and two daughters, Norma “Jeannie” Schrimpf of Harriman and Annette Southard of Oak Ridge.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Justice, and his wife, Martha, of Lenoir City, as well as her daughter, Donna Melton, of Valparaiso, Indiana. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild. Many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church from 11:00 am -1:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Peggy’s wish was that donations be made to the Mt. Pisgah Print Shop in her memory.

To leave a note for Peggy’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.jacksonfuneralservices.com

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of all arrangements.

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