Pauline Martin, 104, Crossville

Pauline Martin, age 104, passed away Nov. 7, 2026. She was born in Kingston on October 10, 1922, to Walter W. Mee and Annie Bell Hart Mee. Pauline led a busy, full life, working in retail as well as assisting her husband L. C. Martin in managing Rockwood Village Apartments and later the Harriman Golf Course.

Pauline was proceeded in death by her parents, husband L. C. Martin, sons Thomas Martin, William Martin, and Michael Martin and siblings Thelma Tutterrow, Edith Green and Clarence Mee. She is survived by nephews Ed (Sandy) Mee and John Mee of Knoxville, niece Rita DeFrees of Crossville, daughter-in-law Nina Martin of Opalika, AL, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pauline was known for her wit and ability to make others laugh, which she continued to do up to her last days.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cumberland Ridge Assisted Living in Crossville for their loving care of our “Little Pauline”.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Pauline Virginia Martin.

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