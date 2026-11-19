Patti Diane Klink, age 68 of Clinton, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

She especially enjoyed spending time on her porch, taking in the beauty of nature and enjoying the peacefulness of the outdoors. She had a special fondness for watching her hummingbirds and keeping her bird feeders filled. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Heiskell, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Klink; son, James Klink and wife Andrea; daughter, Amber Klink; grandchildren, Caydence Rose and Phoenix Rose. Also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be announced after the holidays.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to serve the Klink family. www.holleygamble.com.

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