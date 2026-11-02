Nancy Sue Goodman, Clinton (formerly of Rocky Top)

Nancy Sue Goodman, age 68, of Clinton, formerly of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on April 8, 1958, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, to Robert Smith and Julie Seiber. Nancy was of the Baptist faith and a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church. She cherished puzzle books, coloring, spending time outdoors, and most importantly, enjoyed being with her friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She also loved attending church whenever possible.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Roger Goodman, son Gilbert Goodman, sister Deborah Underwood, father Robert Smith, and brother Raymond Bray.

She is survived by her mother Julie Seiber; daughters Elizabeth Crowe and husband Scotty, Tonya Goodman; son Roger Goodman and wife Michelle; granddaughters McKinze and Brianna Morales, Bristol Goodman; sister Elaine Braden; brothers Robert Wagner, Scotty Wagner, Robert Smith, and Charles “Charlie” Smith, along with several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care, particularly nurse Danielle and Abby, as well as sweet caregiver Melissa and her son Justin. Heartfelt thanks also go to her kind neighbors Robert (also known as Smurf) and Tojo for watching over her.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay and Rev. Eddie Childress officiating.

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